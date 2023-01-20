Woman From Ohio Charged for Kidnapping Twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A woman accused of kidnapping twins was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was charged with two counts of kidnapping a minor.

Jackson was arrested December 22nd in Indianapolis after police received several calls saying she was in the area.

According to the federal court indictment, Jackson kidnapped twins in Columbus, Ohio when she stole a car with them still in the back seat. She traveled all the way to Indianapolis with one of them before she was arrested.

Each count as charged is punishable by at least 20 years of incarceration and up to life in prison.