JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–Indiana State Police say a person was found dead on I-65 southbound just north of the Franklin/State Road 44 exit Thursday morning.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine said a man had at least one gunshot wound, but they were not ruling it a homicide.

The right lane of I-65 was blocked between Hurricane Road and State Road 44, which caused significant backups and delays. The area has since reopened.

Police are trying to figure out how the man died.