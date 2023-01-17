Horizon House Gets Major Grant from Lilly Endowment

INDIANAPOLIS — One local non-profit has been given close to $2 million, thanks to a grant from Lilly Endowment.

Horizon House works to help the homeless around Indianapolis by providing essential resources and connecting people with secure housing. Lilly’s grant of $1.7 million will assist the organization for the next three years.

In the application, Horizon House staff specifically laid out how the money would be used, should they receive it.

Teresa Wessel, Executive Director at Horizon House, says this money will help turn the non-profit into a “one-stop shop” for those in the community who need its assistance. Some of the funding will also benefit staff members by making sure they have access to the support they need.

Horizon House is just one of 28 grant recipients. Lilly Endowment has recently given more than $40 million to the various grantees.

Learn more about Horizon House and how you can support its cause at horizonhouse.cc.