Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana.

Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.

This led to a chase through downtown Indianapolis. Indiana State Police troopers threw out some stop sticks near Delaware Street to deflate his tires, but Curtis avoided them and hopped onto I-70 eastbound at the North Split. The chase continued through Hancock County, and police threw out tire deflators and were successful this time around.

Curtis was topped near the Greenfield exit on eastbound I-70.

It was during the arrest that police learned Curtis was wanted in Ohio for a parole violation. He also has a warrant out of Georgia for making terrorist threats. He was booked into the Boone County Jail and will be extradited back to Ohio.