NWS: Rain and Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana

STATEWIDE--Rain and light snow will be falling across Indiana at times in the coming days.

“Temperatures will begin falling later this evening (Thursday). That’s because colder air is moving in on the backside of the system,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says some places will get about a half-inch of rain by the end of Thursday.

“As the colder air moves in, we’ll see that transition to some scattered snow showers late tonight into the day Friday. It’s going to be quite chilly with highs only in the 30s. We could see a few locations get a dusting or a half-inch of snow. It will definitely feel more wintry Friday,” said Ryan.

Ryan sees temperatures warming up soon.

“It will be cold to start this weekend. We’re expecting dry weather and sunny skies. Highs in will be in the 30s on Saturday and then more into the 40s on Sunday and then we’ll get back into the 50s by Monday,” said Ryan.

Ryan says “multiple systems” could move across the state next week, but he doesn’t expect there to be any severe weather with them at this point.