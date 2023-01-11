Dense Fog Advisory to Impact Central Indiana Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of central Indiana will be dealing with fog late Wednesday night and through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that starts at 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Essentially visibilities may be reduced to a quarter mile or less,” said meterologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service. “So that makes it a little more difficult for folks to drive.

He recommends during on your low beams if you have to drive Thursday morning. Puma also says to leave a safe distance between you and the car in front of you to avoid any accidents.

The advisory is supposed to end around 9 a.m. once some rain starts to fall later in the morning. “Through the morning on Thursday conditions will be improving,” said Puma. “We are expecting some rain to move in the area during the course of Thursday morning and into the later morning hours, and as that rain arrives that will help to dissipate the fog.”