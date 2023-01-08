Suspect Arrested for Bloomington Stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have released more information on a stabbing in Bloomington on New Years Eve.

Police say that on S. College Avenue, a man was walking to a bar around 10:00p.m. He came across another person, the suspect, and asked them if he could touch the suspect’s hair, to which he said no.

The victim told police that he touched the suspect’s hair anyway, the two got into an argument, and the victim apologized for doing it before they both left.

A couple hours later, the victim was walking in the alleyway around 1:20a.m., when he saw the same suspect approaching him again. They bumped into each other and the victim said he felt a sharp pain from being stabbed in the abdomen.

A bystander called 911 to bring help to the victim.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect and on Saturday, January 7th, arrested him.

Police say the suspect, Ryan Johnson, was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.