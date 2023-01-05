CFD Responds to Electrical Fire

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Fire Department went to an administration building Wednesday afternoon after an electrical fire set off alarms.

When firefighters got to the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation administration building, they did not see any obvious signs of a blaze. However, after entering the building, they realized that there had likely been an electrical fire.

In the basement, they could see smoke, especially in the utility room. They learned that a circuit box had been badly damaged, which had affected the building’s power and created a loud noise that some staff had heard before evacuating.

No one was hurt during the electrical fire, and the building itself was not damaged.

The structure will need to undergo electrical repairs, and staff would like the remnants of smoke removed to improve the air quality. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was not a clear timeline for when these tasks might be accomplished.