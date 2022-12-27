Southwest Cancels Thousands Of Flights, You’re Urged To Check Before You Travel

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 80-percent of its scheduled flights nationwide Monday, and even more cancellations are happening today.

According to FlightAware Monday night, Southwest listed 43 flights to and from Indianapolis International Airport as canceled.

Southwest Airlines has already canceled 31 of its flights for Tuesday in and out of Indianapolis. That’s more than half of its scheduled flights for IND.

As of 7 p.m. EST, FlightAware reports Southwest has canceled 1,608 flights total (U.S. and international), which is 40% of its schedule.

Southwest had canceled more than 2,600 of its total flights by late Monday afternoon, 64% of its schedule, as the company fought lingering issues from this past weekend’s massive winter storm.

No other major U.S. carrier had canceled more than 15% of its flights.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest wrote in a statement to CNN. “We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation calls the cancellations “unacceptable” and that they will be investigating.