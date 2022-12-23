Ways to Safely Dispose of Your Real Tree After Christmas

MARION COUNTY – Do you have a live Christmas tree, but don’t know what to do with it when the holiday is over? Well, Indy Parks might have a solution for you.

Indy’s Department of Public Works is working with Indy Parks to collect live Christmas trees from Marion County residents. Donated trees will be mulched.

Starting Christmas Day, you may bring your real tree to one of the drop-off locations between dawn and dusk.

This year’s donation locations are:

Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair Street), Drop off at the northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive), Drop off in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park (5253 W. 62nd Street), Drop off to the left of the entrance

Perry Park (451 E. Stop 11 Road), Drop off to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive), Drop off by the basketball court

Sahm Park (6801 E. 91st Street), Drop off near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park (7201 Crittenden Avenue), Drop-off location not specified

You may donate until January 31st. However, before you do, make sure all lights and decorations have been removed.

Learn more here.