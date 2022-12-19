Pharmacies Experiencing Medicine Shortages Amid Flu Season

Many pharmacies across the nation are currently experiencing a shortage of medicine to treat cold and flu symptoms as the number of flu cases keep rising.

JR Pharmacy at Baeslar’s Market in Terre Haute is one of the many pharmacies that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Amoxicillin, Zithromax, Tamiflu, and some over-the-counter antibiotics seem to be the main medicines that are in short supply in the Wabash Valley. These medicines are widely used to fight the viruses that are rampant in the country.

Despite the shortages, there are ways that people can combat the spread of the flu and other diseases. Pharmacist, Courtney Beardsley, advises people to “Stay home when you’re sick. Keep your kids home when they’re sick. Those high volume events like the basketball games and things like that, wearing a mask is not a bad idea. I know we’re all a little ‘mask-fatigued,’ but it really does decrease the spread of all those germs.”