Warnock Victory Predicted in Georgia General Election Runoff

Senator Raphael Warnock is expected to win reelection in the Georgia General Election Runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to panelists on ABC, CNN, and NBC.

Despite these predictions, the election is expected to be extremely close. Walker underperformed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp by 203,130 votes in the general election; however, Walker only underperformed against Warnock by 37,675 votes. Early voting for the runoff began on November 28th, and wraps up tomorrow. Should Warnock win, Democrats would have a 51-49 majority in the Senate; should Walker win, Democrats would still control the chamber via the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, but there would be far less margin for error.

