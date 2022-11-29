Ways to Give Back This Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS — As the time draws closer to Christmas, many organizations are hoping to help those in need.

If you have been looking to give back this holiday, there are a variety of ways you can do it around central Indiana. A few options are listed below:

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees

What – The Salvation Army is currently accepting donations for its “angels.” With this program, families in need provide information about their children to The Salvation Army, which then uploads that information to its website. You can look at descriptions of all of the children who still need presents and “adopt” one. If you “adopt” a child, you will buy them gifts based on the info their parents have submitted.

Website – https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/indiana/angeltree/

Drop-Off Locations – All drop-off locations can be found online. Three locations accepting donations are:

The Salvation Army Corps Community Center – Eagle Creek

4400 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46254

The Salvation Army Corps Community Center – Fountain Square

1337 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203

The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters

6060 Castleway West Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles

What – You might often see volunteers standing by these kettles, ringing bells. Your donations to the kettles help The Salvation Army continue running throughout the year.

Website – https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/brighten-the-holidays/

Damar “Elves”

What – Damar is an organization that supports those with special needs. Each holiday season, they ask “elves” to help them shop for, and wrap, Christmas gifts for some of their students. If you choose to help shop, you will join other volunteers to purchase necessary items for the organization. Damar will pay for the items; they just need help getting them all! If you choose to wrap, you will wrap the gifts for kids in order to make their season a bit brighter.

When – December 6th and 7th

Where – Meijer, 10509 Heartland Blvd, Camby, IN, 46113

Website – https://www.damar.org/holiday/

Christmas with a Cop

What – This fundraiser raises money to buy warm clothes and winter gear for children around Boone County. The Fraternal Order of Police is hoping to purchase items like winter coats, boots, shoes, and more.

When – Donations will be accepted until December 17th.

Where to Donate – Boone County FOP PO Box, Box 432, Lebanon, IN, 46052

Shepherd Community Center’s Christmas Store

What – The center’s Christmas Store is a place where families in need can “shop” for Christmas gifts for their children. Volunteers sort through donations to give families choices. You can purchase items wherever you desire, but the organization has wish lists online here and here.

When – Donations are being accepted until December 19th.

Where to Donate – Find a complete list of places to donate online. You can also take your items directly to the Shepherd Community Center at 4107 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46201.

Website – https://shepherdcommunity.org/toydrive/

Toys for Tots

What – This program collects toys for children in need. It is led by the U.S. Marine Corps and has been around for more than 30 years. You can access the organization’s Amazon wish list here.

When – Donations are being accepted until December.

Website – https://indianapolis-in.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/IndyToysforTots/

Also, you could get free pizza for donating to Toys for Tots. The Indianapolis-area Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria restaurants are accepting toy donations until December 5th. If you drop off new, unwrapped toys on December 2nd, 3rd, and 5th, you could get a free, small deep-dish pizza! If you can’t come in on those days, you can still get a coupon for donating.

Head to the restaurants in Broad Ripple and Greenwood, or visit the West 86th Street location, to give. To get free pizza, donate to the Broad Ripple location between noon and 2 on December 2nd, to the West 86th Street location between noon and 2 on December 3rd, or to the Greenwood location between 4 and 6 on December 5th.

Stories like Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol are seemingly synonymous with holiday charity and kindness toward mankind. Since that novel’s publication, people have been noticeably more generous around the holidays.

If you would like to learn more about Dickens and the history of his novel, click here.