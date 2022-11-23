Carmel Students Will Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CARMEL — You might see some familiar faces in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Carmel High School’s Marching Greyhounds are one of the bands that will be performing in Thursday’s parade. Festivities will start at 8:45 a.m. in New York City.

Chris Kreke, Associate Band Director at Carmel High School, told WIBC’s Terri Stacy that he is excited for the students to reach New York. He expressed his admiration of their talent and dedication.

The Marching Greyhounds were supposed to march in the 2021 parade, but the COVID pandemic changed those plans. Since the 2020 parade was canceled, all groups that were meant to perform in 2020 were moved to 2021, so the 2021 groups were moved to 2022.

Now, it is almost time for those delayed plans to come to fruition.

If you’d like to support the Hoosier students, tune in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. It will be shown on NBC and will stream on Peacock from 9 a.m. to noon.