Indianapolis Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years for Drug Trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS – A man from Indianapolis was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking.

A judge sentenced 26-year-old Dorian Hayden after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Federal Prosecutors said officers with IMPD got a search warrant for Hayden’s apartment in February 2020 because they believed he was trafficking drugs.

When police got to his apartment off Township Line Road and 86th Street, they noticed Hayden getting into his car and driving away. Officers knew his license was suspended so they pulled him over.

While being taken into custody, officers found two loaded pistols and the keys to his apartment. After a search, police found 3.5 pounds of meth, nearly two ounces of heroin, a loaded semiautomatic pistol and over $38,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors say Hayden admitted in his guilty plea that he intended to sell the drugs the cops found.