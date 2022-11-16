Gleaners Drive-Thru Resumes

STATEWIDE — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has announced that it is resuming drive-thru distributions at its Community Cupboard to serve more people around Central Indiana.

Drive-thru distributions started during the COVID pandemic. With more people now struggling to make ends meet, the food bank decided it was time to bring them back.

Gleaners once served a maximum of 400 households per day. Now, that number has grown at times to more than 700.

Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO, said, “This was the right decision to best support the growing number of our neighbors in need.” He also said the food bank’s team is planning to offer choice and wrap-around services, like SNAP application assistance, to the drive-thru in the future.

If you live in the Indianapolis area and need to get food from the Gleaners Community Cupboard, this is what you should know:

Gleaners Community Cupboard

Address: 3737 Waldemere Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46241

Open: Tuesdays/Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to Noon

Phone: 317-925-0191

Learn more and find other food pantry locations online at gleaners.org.