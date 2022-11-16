Sen. Mike Braun Backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott For New GOP Leader

Senator Mike Braun announced that he will be supporting Sen. Rick Scott for the next GOP Leader. The Florida Senator is challenging Republican leader Mitch McConnel for his seat.

Braun says Republicans weak spot has been failing to communicate their mission, being specific about their tactics, and waiting until after the election to get into the details of their message.

“We keep doing the same thing, expecting the same results.”

Braun joined Tony Katz Wednesday to discuss why he believes Scott is the right choice.