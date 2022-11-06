Two Sunday Morning Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating two shootings early Sunday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

IMPD says the first shooting happened early Sunday around 1:30a.m. Police say there were two parties being held at a business around 600 E. Hanna Avenue, by S. East Street, when a man was shot behind that business.

The victim was found in critical, but stable condition. IMPD says there is no suspect or description of them.

Then around 6:00 the same morning, IMPD responded to another shooting on the southside.

The shooting was around 4000 Byrkit Street – by Mann Road – and police arrived to find a person that died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Police have not announced if there is a suspect at this time.