Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting

ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest.

Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.

It happened at about 5:45 pm Wednesday at the Conoco station at 1002 Nichol Ave. That’s near downtown Indy at the intersection with Madison Avenue.

A search warrant was issued for a home on West Fourth Street, which is where they found Stidhum and arrested him. That’s in a neighborhood near River Bend Park in Anderson.

Stidhum, according to records from the Madison County jail and an online court records system, was last charged Sept. 14 in Anderson City Court with driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.

No bond had been set.

Stidhum has other cases listed in online court records involving driving charges in Anderson, Elwood and Hancock County.