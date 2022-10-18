Making A Mess: This Is Your Chance To Smash Pumpkins Without Repercussions

This is your chance to smash a pumpkin (without a new home purchase) and you won’t get into trouble for doing it. So, grab a mallet and start pounding!

The Pumpkin Smash is part of the family-friendly fall festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Broad Ripple from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 at Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall. Free activities for kids include painting pumpkins and games. You should dress in your most creative outfit for the costume parade!

Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall is donating a portion of sales from food to the Kiwanis Club of Broad Ripple. The club supports science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects at IPS 43, 48, 55, 59, 91, Shortridge and Purdue Polytechnic.

Suzannah Hobley, Pumpkin Smash chair stated,

“We try to do projects that will influence the biggest number of kids. There’s no money in the school budget for field trips so we provide funding for transportation. Think about when you were a kid going to school, field trips were pretty influential. Imagine never going on a field trip. It blows my mind.”

An online auction of premium items and experiences will raise additional funds so the club can expand the service it provides to the Broad Ripple community. Bidding opens October 16 on the club’s website, brkc.org. Bids are accepted until 11:59 p.m. on October 23.

“Come out and smash a pumpkin,” said Hobley. “You can even get on a lift, go 20 feet into the sky, toss a pumpkin over and watch it go splat. You’ll be helping students in the Broad Ripple area succeed in school.”

The Details:

2nd Annual Pumpkin Smash

Sunday, October 23

2-6 p.m.

Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall

5301 Winthrop Ave Suite B, Indianapolis