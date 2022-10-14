East Chicago Teacher Accused Of Having ‘Kill List’

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a northwest Indiana teacher was accused of having a “kill list.”

East Chicago police say officers were sent to St. Stanislaus School Wednesday after a student told their counselor that their 5th-grade teacher made comments about killing herself, students, and school staff.

The teacher was escorted to the Principal’s office, where she admitted that she made those statements to the student and confirmed that she did have a “kill list.”

Yesterday, authorities identified as Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres.

After students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon, Carrasquillo-Torres was escorted off campus, according to administrators. Police say she was told not to return to campus pending an investigation.

In response to the arrest, the principal moved classes to an e-learning environment for Friday and the school was making resources available to support students.

“The school is working closely with local authorities and the Diocese of Gary’s Schools Office to ensure that St. Stanislaus students continue to have a safe and supportive environment in which they can learn, grow and prosper,” administrators wrote on Facebook.