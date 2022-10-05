$2 Million worth of Drugs found in Connersville Drug Bust

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Nearly $2 million worth of drugs was confiscated in a massive bust by Indiana State Police.

After a lengthy investigation, ISP conducted a search of a home on State Road 1 in Fayette County on Wednesday. Police found 309 pounds of marijuana, several hundred marijuana cigars, 34 pounds of THC wax with 14,000 THC vape cartridges, and a multitude of edibles.

The value of all the drugs was determined to be over 2 million dollars. The street value of the marijuana was estimated to be $1.4 million, over $300 thousand for the THC wax, and over $280 thousand for the vape cartridges.

Alongside the drugs, police seized a large stash of guns. They say that the residence had numerous assault rifles and pistols with a couple suppressors.

They also confiscated a GMC truck and over $100,000 of drug money.

Three people who were at the house were arrested in the drug bust. Tristen Sweney (25) and Nokomus Nicholson (23) were arrested for possessing and dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Then, police arrested Michael Hockersmith (24) for visiting a common nuisance.

ISP says that the Department of Child Services was called to assist a toddler found in the home.