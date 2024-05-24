Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 5/23/24: Griff Jenkins, Nikki Haley, Biden lies

Published on May 24, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Griff Jenkins joins Tony to talk about the Border

2. Nikki Haley goes up in Tony’s view

Nikki Haley Speaks At The Hudson Institute, First Public Event Since Dropping Out Of Presidential Race Source:Getty

 

3. Biden lies

President Biden Hosts Kenyan President William Ruto For Official State Visit Source:Getty

