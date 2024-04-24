Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/24/24: Joe Biden, Jerry Seinfeld, CCP in Space

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Joe Biden (for the second time this week): “Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy?”

2. … and then this gaffe

3. Jerry Seinfeld says the movie business is dead

Jerry Seinfeld At Northwestern University Source:Getty

https://variety.com/2024/film/news/jerry-seinfeld-movie-business-over-disorientation-1235978006/

4. Head of NASA claims China is conducting military experiments in space

CHINA-POLITICS-60YEARS-ANNIVERSARY-MILITARY Source:Getty

Head of NASA claims China is conducting military experiments in space (msn.com)

