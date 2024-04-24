Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 4/24/24: State Senator Burglar, Katie Hobbs, Tik Tok, AOC trusts the UN, Ayanna Pressley

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
1. Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglarySource:Getty
Listen:
Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglary (msn.com)
2. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill to combat squattingSource:Getty
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill to combat squatting, election bills (msn.com)
3. Tik Tok is on the clockSource:Getty
Listen:
Lawmakers vote to ban TikTok, again — solidifying Congress’ stance by giving the company more time (yahoo.com)
4. AOC trusts the UN as a source, while the UN has proven untrustworthy
Listen:
5. Ayanna Pressley believes that criticism of China and the CCP stigmatizes Chinese peopleSource:Getty
Listen: