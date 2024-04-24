Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 4/24/24: State Senator Burglar, Katie Hobbs, Tik Tok, AOC trusts the UN, Ayanna Pressley

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglary

The thief breaks into the house through the balcony. Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglary (msn.com)

2. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill to combat squatting

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs Source:Getty

 

reference:

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill to combat squatting, election bills (msn.com)

3. Tik Tok is on the clock

US Senate Pass Bill Crucial To The Future Of TikTok Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Lawmakers vote to ban TikTok, again — solidifying Congress’ stance by giving the company more time (yahoo.com)

 

4. AOC trusts the UN as a source, while the UN has proven untrustworthy

Listen:

5. Ayanna Pressley believes that criticism of China and the CCP stigmatizes Chinese people

As Pressley launches reelection campaign, she finds herself in a party that has moved closer to her progressive vision Source:Getty

Listen:

