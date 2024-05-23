Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/23/24: Nikki Haley, Insurance Rates, Hakeem Jeffries, Griff Jenkins, Rashida Tlaib, Scottie Scheffler

Published on May 23, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in Iowa

Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in Iowa Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Haley will vote for Trump – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nikki-haley-says-she-will-vote-for-trump/

2. Insurance rates are going up

Poor people go bankrupt, empty wallet (no money) in the hands of a man Bankruptcy due to economic downturn, no credit, no emergency savings, crisis, High cost of living in city concept. Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Hakeem Jeffries “Democrats will act if the Supreme Court doesn’t get its act under control.”

4. Griff Jenkins interview preview about the Southern Border

Eagle Pass Border Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Jordanian who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico was in US illegally, sources say | Fox News

5. Rashida Tlaib decries Israel

Rep. Bush And Rep. Tlaib Join GWU Student Protesters For A News Conference On Capitol Hill Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Detective in Scottie Scheffler Arrest Violated Police Department Policy 

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Officer in Scottie Scheffler case disciplined for not activating body cam (msn.com)

