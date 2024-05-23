Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/23/24: Nikki Haley, Insurance Rates, Hakeem Jeffries, Griff Jenkins, Rashida Tlaib, Scottie Scheffler

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
1. Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in IowaSource:Getty
Haley will vote for Trump – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nikki-haley-says-she-will-vote-for-trump/
2. Insurance rates are going upSource:Getty
3. Hakeem Jeffries “Democrats will act if the Supreme Court doesn’t get its act under control.”
4. Griff Jenkins interview preview about the Southern BorderSource:Getty
Jordanian who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico was in US illegally, sources say | Fox News
5. Rashida Tlaib decries IsraelSource:Getty
6. Detective in Scottie Scheffler Arrest Violated Police Department PolicySource:Getty
Officer in Scottie Scheffler case disciplined for not activating body cam (msn.com)