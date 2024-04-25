Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/25/24: Pro Palestinian “protests”, AI, Trump Immunity Case in SCOTUS

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Pro-Palestinian is Pro-Hamas.Source:Getty
2. AOC complains about NYPD unit brought in to monitor “protesters”
Listen:
3. Baltimore principal was framed by school athletic director using AI to fabricate racist attackSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Baltimore principal was framed by school athletic director using AI to fabricate racist attack – Washington Examiner
4. William A. Jacobson from Legal Insurrection joins the show to talk Trump immunity case being discussed by SCOTUSSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Supreme Court to hear Trump’s bid for criminal immunity – SCOTUSblog