Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/25/24: Pro Palestinian “protests”, AI, Trump Immunity Case in SCOTUS

Published on April 25, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Pro-Palestinian is Pro-Hamas.

U.S.-NEW YORK-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY-DEMONSTRATION Source:Getty

2. AOC complains about NYPD unit brought in to monitor “protesters”

Listen:

3. Baltimore principal was framed by school athletic director using AI to fabricate racist attack

Concept of Artificial intelligence, AI robot, brain, idea, development, think, futuristic technology transformation, science, businessman holding AI brain, machine learning technology development Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Baltimore principal was framed by school athletic director using AI to fabricate racist attack – Washington Examiner

4. William A. Jacobson from Legal Insurrection joins the show to talk Trump immunity case being discussed by SCOTUS

Women's March Holds "Feminists v. Fascists" Protest Outside Supreme Court As SCOTUS Hears Trump Insurrection Case Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Supreme Court to hear Trump’s bid for criminal immunity – SCOTUSblog

