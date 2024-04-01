Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 2: Kia, Juveniles shot, Chrystia Freeland, Jamie Reitenour, Gerry Dick

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Kia recalls 427,000 SUVs

The KIA logo on a KIA Soul hatchback whi Source:Getty

Kia recalls 427,000 SUVs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/ap-kia-recalls-over-427000-telluride-suvs-because-they-might-roll-away-while-parked/

2. Seven juveniles shot in Indy. It’s a national story

Downtown Shooting Source:WIBC Radio

Listen:

Reference:

Seven juveniles shot in Indy. It’s a national story – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/crime/impd-multiple-shot-outside-circle-center-mall/531-49d3dfce-b2ef-45a2-a9de-f702bebdf2ec

3. Deputy Canadian PM Chrystia Freeland questions if Capitalism works because of Climate Change

SWITZERLAND-DIPLOMACY-ECONOMY-SUMMIT-DAVOS Source:Getty

Listen:

Reference:

Deputy Canadian PM questions whether capitalism still works? – https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1774033039238017171?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

4. Tony asks Jamie Reitenour, candidate for Governor, what she would do about increasing property taxes here in Indiana. 

Bank calculates the home loan rate,Home insurance Source:Getty

Tony asks Jamie Reitenour, candidate for Governor, what she would do about increasing property taxes here in Indiana. 

Watch the interviews with the candidates:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

5. Gerry Dick joins the show to talk about business in Indiana

Indiana flag. Button flag icon. Standard color. Circle icon flag. Computer illustration. Digital illustration. Vector illustration. Source:Getty

Gerry Dick joins the show to talk about business in Indiana

Listen:

Trending
Tony Katz 5 items
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 2: Kia, Juveniles shot, Chrystia Freeland, Jamie Reitenour, Gerry Dick

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Kendall And Casey

The History of April Fools’ Day

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close