Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/7/24: Pacers lose, Primaries today, Israel moving into Rafah, Cookie Barn for sale, Border mess

Published on May 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Knicks Beat Pacers in Game 1

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One Source:Getty

 

reference:

Knicks Beat Pacers in Game 1 (wibc.com)

2. Primaries are today

American flag with a sign reminding people to vote Source:Getty

Listen:

 

3. Israel moving into Rafah

Israeli-Palestinian conflict - Rafah Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Yeah. There is no cease fire. – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-warns-gazans-to-evacuate-rafah-neighborhoods-ahead-of-planned-offensive-8a8b156c?mod=hp_lead_pos1

4. Today on the Marketplace: Cookie Barn!!

Listen:

5. Southern Border continues to be the biggest story in America

Texas National Guard Works To Secure Southern Border In El Paso Source:Getty

Listen:

