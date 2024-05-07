Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/7/24: Pacers lose, Primaries today, Israel moving into Rafah, Cookie Barn for sale, Border mess

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Knicks Beat Pacers in Game 1Source:Getty
reference:
2. Primaries are todaySource:Getty
Listen:
3. Israel moving into RafahSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Yeah. There is no cease fire. – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-warns-gazans-to-evacuate-rafah-neighborhoods-ahead-of-planned-offensive-8a8b156c?mod=hp_lead_pos1
4. Today on the Marketplace: Cookie Barn!!
Listen:
5. Southern Border continues to be the biggest story in AmericaSource:Getty
Listen: