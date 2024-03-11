The Oscars happened last night

Should we care about the Oscars? Tony believes that conservatives should not ignore popular culture.
This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Oppenheimer wins big last night at the OscarsSource:Getty
Oppenheimer wins big last night at the Oscars, only one strange political event last night:
2. Lara Trump is now co-Chair of the RNC. Hope they never ask me for money.Source:Getty
Lara Trump is now co-Chair of the RNC. Hope they never ask me for money – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rnc-donald-trump-michael-whatley-lara-trump/ If it’s all about Trump, there is no future.
3. Port being built to provide aid to Gaza and Hamas.Source:Getty
4. Huntington Beach says only the American flag in government buildings. And rightfully so.Source:Getty
