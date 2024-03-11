Listen Live

The Oscars happened last night

Published on March 11, 2024

Should we care about the Oscars? Tony believes that conservatives should not ignore popular culture.

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:

 

1. Oppenheimer wins big last night at the Oscars

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show Source:Getty

Oppenheimer wins big last night at the Oscars, only one strange political event last night:

 The Zone of Interest

‘We stand here as Jewish men who refute the Holocaust being hijacked’: Jonathan Glazer calls for end to Gaza attacks at Oscars | Oscars 2024 | The Guardian

2. Lara Trump is now co-Chair of the RNC. Hope they never ask me for money.

CPAC - National Harbor, MD Source:Getty

Lara Trump is now co-Chair of the RNC. Hope they never ask me for money – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rnc-donald-trump-michael-whatley-lara-trump/ If it’s all about Trump, there is no future.

3. Port being built to provide aid to Gaza and Hamas.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA Source:Getty

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier, World News – AsiaOne 

4. Huntington Beach says only the American flag in government buildings. And rightfully so.

American flag. Flag icon. Standard color. Standard size. A rectangular flag. Computer illustration. Digital illustration. Vector illustration. Source:Getty

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-city-bans-non-government-flags-angering-lgbtq-groups

End Wokeness on X: “This is 17-year-old Cameron Blasek. He was told by East Central High School to remove the American flag from his truck. He held the line and did not comply. The next day, students flooded the school parking lot with cars and American flags. The school caved after the… https://t.co/iq3c3gByqD” / X (twitter.com)
 

