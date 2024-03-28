Listen Live
The Dali Cargo Ship had known propulsion issues

Published on March 28, 2024

The Dali Cargo Ship had known propulsion issues.

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Mike Braun put on the defensive in last night’s debate

Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown Source:Getty

https://www.wishtv.com/news/politics/knives-come-out-for-braun-during-wish-tv-debate/

Listen:

2. Sunny Hostin accuses Black author arguing for ‘colorblind America’ of being ‘used as a pawn by the right’

Netflix's "Lift" World Premiere Source:Getty

Sunny Hostin accuses Black author arguing for ‘colorblind America’ of being ‘used as a pawn by the right’ (msn.com)

Listen:

 

 

3. Gaming the system to get better SAT scores

Page from SAT test preparation book Source:Getty

Gaming the system to get better SAT scores – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13244567/rich-nyc-teens-fake-adhd-diagnoses-sats.html

Listen:

4. Pete Buttigieg responds to the Baltimore bridge collapse

Francis Scott Key Bridge WH Briefing Source:Getty

5. The Dali cargo ship had known propulsion issues

BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26: Ship personnel are seen in the bridge Source:Getty

The Dali had known propulsion issues – https://gcaptain.com/breaking-mv-dali-cited-for-propulsion-issues-before-baltimore-incident/

….electrical issues days before – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13246079/Dali-cargo-ship-suffered-severe-electrical-problem-docked-Baltimore-days-prior-bridge-collapse-crash-saw-suffer-total-power-failure-loss-engine-failure-port-worker-says.html

Listen:

