Study Shows Fewer Hoosiers Quitting Their Jobs

Published on February 20, 2024

The skyline of downtown Indianapolis from the JW Marriott

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

STATEWIDE — By now, you have likely seen companies hoping to hire more employees. Well, you may continue to notice “Help Wanted” signs, as a recent study shows that fewer Hoosiers are quitting their jobs.

Research collected by SelectSoftware Reviews indicates that fewer people are leaving their positions in Indiana than in most other states. Between 2022 and 2023, the workforce’s resignation rate dropped by a third, or 33.3%.

Idaho, Colorado, and Michigan were also among the top 10 states whose businesses retained employees. Continue reading for a list of those states.

1. Idaho, -48.9% Change

Winter at the Idaho State Capital grounds Source:Getty

2. Colorado, -37.9% Change

Downtown Skyline in Denver, Colorado Source:Getty

3. Michigan, -37.5% Change

Detroit, Michigan - Long Exposure Skyline Source:Getty

4. Wyoming, -35.7% Change

Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming Source:Getty

5. Hawaii, -34.6% Change

Honolulu landscape from Diamond Head, Island of Oahu, Hawaii, United States Source:Getty

6. Indiana/New Mexico/Arizona, -33.3% Change

Bird's eye view of the stunning and scenic downtown Indianapolis, Indiana Source:Getty

7. Oregon, -30.8% Change

Views of Portland from a high point in the city. View from the window of the Portland City Grill seafood restaurant. Source:Getty

8. Kentucky, -30.3% Change

Louisville Kentucky Skyline Source:Getty

9. Alaska, -30.2% Change

Downtown Juneau Alaska Source:Getty

10. Washington, -29.2% Change

Seattle Skyline with Ferris Wheel Source:Getty

