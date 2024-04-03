Photos of Zach Edey Because “He’s Just Tall”

Zach Edey, The back-to-back College Basketball National Player of the Year has made quite the name for himself this college basketball season and has powered a Purdue Boilermakers run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Most conversations about Zach Edey don’t go far without mentioning that he is a 7’4″ 300 pound human being and thats partially why your’e here today.

There has been a phrase thrown around lately about Zach Edey that “he’s just tall” and that is why he is good at basketball.

Well, this all started when Matt Painter was recently asked: You see people that cover the game of basketball and say about Zach Edey that ‘he’s just tall’, what do you think about the people that just look at his size and not his game.

Matt Painter responded by saying:

“They Just Shouldn’t Cover Basketball. Yeah.”

Zach Edey has shown to be an improving player that has became even more dominant in college basketball by not just his size but learning and knowing how to use his size to his advantage. He will go down as one of the best college basketball players to ever do it.

We thought we would take advantage of the opportunity of the world focusing on how tall Zach Edey is and collect a few images of him in game action looking absolutely massive on the court.

Take a look for yourself below!

