Nancy Mace spars with George Stephanopoulos

Published on March 11, 2024

Leading member of Clinton’s 1992 U.S. presidential campaign George Stephanopoulos spars with Nancy Mace over Trump, E Jean Carroll (Story 1)

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

George Stephanopoulos Whispering to Bill Clinton Source:Getty

Shame, shame, shame: Nancy Mace spars with George Stephanopoulos – POLITICO  

2. Democrat Economist Gary Cohn: Consumers ‘Completely Right’ To Be Angry Over Biden Inflation

Burning money bankruptcy business fire concept. Vector cartoon graphic design element illustration Source:Getty

 Democrat Economist Gary Cohn: Consumers ‘Completely Right’ To Be Angry Over Biden Inflation

3. Haiti is falling apart again.

TOPSHOT-HAITI-UNREST-POLITICS Source:Getty

Is the feared gang boss ‘Barbecue’ now the most powerful man in Haiti? Is the feared gang boss ‘Barbecue’ now the most powerful man in Haiti? | Haiti | The Guardian 

4. DEI is a scam. And the pay is incredible!

What are Your Pronouns? Source:Getty

DEI is a scam. And the pay is incredible!

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/university-virginia-spends-20-million-235-dei-employees-some-making-587340-year 

