Listen Live
Politics

Liberal Congressman David Trone apologizes for using racial slur

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz

Liberal Congressman David Trone apologizes for using racial slur

This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 2: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Stormy Daniels says she is ‘absolutely ready’ to testify at Trump’s hush money trial on The View

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 21, 2024 Source:Getty

Stormy Daniels says she is ‘absolutely ready’ to testify at Trump’s hush money trial (msn.com)

Listen:

2. Keith Richards’ autobiography

New Barbarians At Madison Square Garden In 1979 Source:Getty

It’s a recommended read says Derek. 

Listen: 

3. Liberal Congressman David Trone apologizes for using racial slur

Rep. David Trone holds a Latino roundtable Source:Getty

Congressman apologizes for using racial slur instead of saying ‘bugaboo’ (msn.com)

Listen:

Trending
Rep. David Trone holds a Latino roundtable 3 items
Politics

Liberal Congressman David Trone apologizes for using racial slur

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close