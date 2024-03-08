Listen Live

Last Night Was Not a State of the Union, It was a Screaming Stump Speech

Published on March 8, 2024

Tony's back!

 

 

1. State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress

State of the Union https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/biden-to-draw-sharp-contrast-with-republicans-in-state-of-the-union-ab7b4c01?mod=hp_lead_pos1 

2. Speaking of propaganda, Joe Scarborough saying Joe Biden is at his best is wild

Speaking of propaganda, Joe Scarborough saying Joe Biden is at his best is wild – https://twitter.com/theblaze/status/1765450853085843795 

3. Biden wants to build a port in Gaza?

Biden wants to build a port in Gaza? – https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4516272-biden-gaza-port-us-military-state-of-the-union/

4. Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a MAGA hat to the SOTU

Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a MAGA hat to the SOTU. Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks House Rules to Wear MAGA Hat at State of the Union (thedailybeast.com)

5. Bernie, mask off, mask on

https://x.com/amuse/status/1766062552587325830?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

