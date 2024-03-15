Listen Live

Judge rules Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or fire special prosecutor Nathan Wade

Published on March 15, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

1. Chuck Schumer meddling in Israel’s elections

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Schumer met virtually with President-elect Joe Biden’s intended nominees for secretary of State and director of national intelligence on Tuesday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to Hamas – https://apnews.com/article/schumer-netanyahu-israel-palestinians-elections-1ebf21e4c9c0f6f42478bb26e1db7a9b

2. Judge in Trump case expected to rule today on effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis. 

Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing Source:Getty

Judge in Trump case expected to rule today on effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis (msn.com)

Listen:

3. Rust will not be on the Republican primary ballot.

Indiana state flag Source:Getty

Rust will not be on the Republican primary ballot. https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/marion-county-ruling-once-again-prevents-john-rusts-name-to-appear-on-2024-republican-primary-ballot/ 

4. Fill Up On The News: McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwide

Coffee and newspaper Source:Getty

McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwide, impacting some restaurants. McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwide, impacting some restaurants (msn.com)

5. Tony is taking no more of Taking Care of Business

District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis poses for portraits Source:Getty

Listen:

 

 

