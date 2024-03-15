Judge rules Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or fire special prosecutor Nathan Wade
Judge rules Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or fire special prosecutor Nathan Wade | Fox News
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Chuck Schumer meddling in Israel’s elections
Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to Hamas – https://apnews.com/article/schumer-netanyahu-israel-palestinians-elections-1ebf21e4c9c0f6f42478bb26e1db7a9b
2. Judge in Trump case expected to rule today on effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis.Source:Getty
Judge in Trump case expected to rule today on effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis (msn.com)
Listen:
3. Rust will not be on the Republican primary ballot.Source:Getty
Rust will not be on the Republican primary ballot. https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/marion-county-ruling-once-again-prevents-john-rusts-name-to-appear-on-2024-republican-primary-ballot/
4. Fill Up On The News: McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwideSource:Getty
McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwide, impacting some restaurants. McDonald’s experiences tech outages worldwide, impacting some restaurants (msn.com)
5. Tony is taking no more of Taking Care of Business
6. Judge rules Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or fire special prosecutor Nathan WadeSource:Getty
Judge rules Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or fire special prosecutor Nathan Wade | Fox News
Listen: