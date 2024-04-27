Full Review Of Colts 2024 NFL Draft Picks

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts strategically addressed key areas of their team to enhance their roster tremendously for the upcoming season.

They bolstering their defense with defensive end Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their first round pick

with their first round pick They added a playmaker to the offense with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas with their second pick

with their second pick and built depth across various positions like the offensive lineman with Matt Goncalves out of Pittsburgh with a third round pick

Athleticism, versatility, and potential impact to the team was a big notice on what the Colts focused on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Filling holes and having (young) crucial depth pieces can propel the Colts to having electric success again.

Overall

The Colts’ draft class reflects a blend of immediate impact players and promising prospects who have the potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success this year.

The selections aggressively aligned with the team’s strategic vision and goals for the 2024 NFL season, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive year ahead.