Full Review Of Colts 2024 NFL Draft Picks
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts strategically addressed key areas of their team to enhance their roster tremendously for the upcoming season.
- They bolstering their defense with defensive end Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their first round pick
- They added a playmaker to the offense with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas with their second pick
- and built depth across various positions like the offensive lineman with Matt Goncalves out of Pittsburgh with a third round pick
Athleticism, versatility, and potential impact to the team was a big notice on what the Colts focused on in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Filling holes and having (young) crucial depth pieces can propel the Colts to having electric success again.
Overall
The Colts’ draft class reflects a blend of immediate impact players and promising prospects who have the potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success this year.
The selections aggressively aligned with the team’s strategic vision and goals for the 2024 NFL season, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive year ahead.Check out our full review of every Colts 2024 NFL Draft Pick below.
1. Laiatu Latu | DE | UCLA – Round 1, Pick 15
3 takeaways on Laiatu Latu provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
2. Adonai Mitchell | WR | Texas – Round 2, Pick 52
3 takeaways on Adonai Mitchell provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
3. Matt Goncalves | OT | Pittsburgh – Round 3, Pick 79
3 takeaways on Matt Goncalves provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
4. Tanor Bortolini | OL | Wisconsin – Round4, Pick 117
3 takeaways on Tanor Bortilini provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
5. Anthony Gould | WR | Oregon State – Round 5, Pick 142
3 takeaways on Anthony Gould provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
6. Jaylon Charlies | S | Missouri – Round5, Pick 151
3 takeaways on Jaylon Charlies provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
7. Jaylin Simpson | S | Auburn – Round 5, Pick 164
3 takeaways on Jaylin Simpson provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
8. Micah Abraham | CB | Marshall – Round 6, Pick 201
3 takeaways on Micah Abraham provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.
