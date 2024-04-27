Listen Live
Full Review Of Colts 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Published on April 27, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts strategically addressed key areas of their team to enhance their roster tremendously for the upcoming season.

  • They bolstering their defense with defensive end Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their first round pick
  • They added a playmaker to the offense with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas with their second pick
  • and built depth across various positions like the offensive lineman with Matt Goncalves out of Pittsburgh with a third round pick

Athleticism, versatility, and potential impact to the team was a big notice on what the Colts focused on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Filling holes and having (young) crucial depth pieces can propel the Colts to having electric success again.

Overall

The Colts’ draft class reflects a blend of immediate impact players and promising prospects who have the potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success this year.

The selections aggressively aligned with the team’s strategic vision and goals for the 2024 NFL season, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive year ahead.

Check out our full review of every Colts 2024 NFL Draft Pick below.

1. Laiatu Latu | DE | UCLA – Round 1, Pick 15

Laiatu Latu | DE | UCLA - Round 1, Pick 15
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Laiatu Latu provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

Why did the colts draft Laiatu Latu?

2. Adonai Mitchell | WR | Texas – Round 2, Pick 52

Adonai Mitchell | WR | Texas - Round 2, Pick 52
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Adonai Mitchell provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

3. Matt Goncalves | OT | Pittsburgh – Round 3, Pick 79

Matt Goncalves | OT | Pittsburgh - Round 3, Pick 79
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Matt Goncalves provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

4. Tanor Bortolini | OL | Wisconsin – Round4, Pick 117

Tanor Bortolini | OL | Wisconsin - Round4, Pick 117
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Tanor Bortilini provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

5. Anthony Gould | WR | Oregon State – Round 5, Pick 142

Anthony Gould | WR | Oregon State - Round 5, Pick 142
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Anthony Gould provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

6. Jaylon Charlies | S | Missouri – Round5, Pick 151

Jaylon Charlies | S | Missouri - Round5, Pick 151
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Jaylon Charlies provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

7. Jaylin Simpson | S | Auburn – Round 5, Pick 164

Jaylin Simpson | S | Auburn - Round 5, Pick 164
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Jaylin Simpson provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

8. Micah Abraham | CB | Marshall – Round 6, Pick 201

Micah Abraham | CB | Marshall - Round 6, Pick 201
Source: n/a

3 takeaways on Micah Abraham provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen.

