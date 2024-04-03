Every NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion Since 2000

As we await someone to be crowned the 2024 National Champion of NCAA Men’s Basketball, now is a perfect time to bone up on every Division I champion going back to 2000!
1. 2000 – Michigan StateSource:Getty
Defeated: Florida 89-76
Location: Indianapolis, IN
2. 2001 – DukeSource:Getty
Defeated: Arizona 82-72
Location: Minneapolis, MN
3. 2002 – MarylandSource:Getty
Defeated: Indiana 64-52
Location: Atlanta, GA
4. 2003 – SyracuseSource:Getty
Defeated: Kansas 81-78
Location: New Orleans, LA
5. 2004 – ConnectciutSource:Getty
Defeated: Georgia Tech 82-73
Location: San Antonio, TX
6. 2005 – North CarolinaSource:Getty
Defeated: Illinois 75-70
Location: St. Louis, MO
7. 2006 – FloridaSource:Getty
Defeated UCLA 73-57
Location: Indianapolis, IN
8. 2007 – FloridaSource:Getty
Defeated: Ohio State 84-75
Location: Atlanta, GA
9. 2008 – KansasSource:Getty
Defeated: Memphis 75-68 (OT)
Location: San Antonio, TX
10. 2009 – North CarolinaSource:Getty
Defeated: Michigan St. 89-72
Location: Detroit, MI
11. 2010 – DukeSource:Getty
Defeated: Butler 61-59
Location: Indianapolis, IN
12. 2011 – ConnecticutSource:Getty
Defeated: Butler 53-41
Location: Houston, TX
13. 2012 – KentuckySource:Getty
Defeated: Kansas 67-59
Location: New Orleans, LA
14. 2013 – LouisvilleSource:Getty
Defeated: Michigan 82-76
Location: Atlanta, GA
15. 2014 – ConnecticutSource:Getty
Defeated: Kentucky 60-54
Location: Arlington, TX
16. 2015 – DukeSource:Getty
Defeated: Wisconsin 68-63
Location: Indianapolis, IN
17. 2016 – VillanovaSource:Getty
Defeated: North Carolina 77-74
Location: Houston, TX
18. 2017 – North CarolinaSource:Getty
Defeated: Gonzaga 71-65
Location: Glendale, AZ
19. 2018 – VillanovaSource:Getty
Defeated: Michigan 79-62
Location: San Antonio, TX
20. 2019 – VirginiaSource:Getty
Defeated: Texas Tech 85-77 (OT)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
21. 2021 – BaylorSource:Getty
Defeated: Gonzaga 86-70
Location: Indianapolis, IN
22. 2022 – KansasSource:Getty
Defeated: North Carolina 72-69
Location: New Orleans, LA
23. 2023 – ConnecticutSource:Getty
Defeated: San Diego State 76-59
Location: Houston, TX