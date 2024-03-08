Listen Live

CASH MATTERS! CASH IS KING!

Published on March 8, 2024

Bitcoin is going up as CBDC is on the horizon, CASH MATTERS! CASH IS KING! (story #2)

 

1. Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama gave the GOP response to the SOTU.

Senate Republicans Hold Capitol Hill Press Conference On Border Security Source:Getty

Republican Sen. Katie Britt

2. Bitcoin’s exploding!

Bitcoin Sign with Metallic Blue and Yellow Reflections, Object + Shadow Clipping Path Source:Getty

Bitcoin’s value has been going up! Tony believes in decentralized digital currency, but is vehemently opposed to Centralize Digital Currency aka CBDC. 

https://youtu.be/SEV12NPwOdA?si=fxawvrYzAHkqV0Gn

3. Gold Star father heckles Biden during SOTU. 

Fall Day In Arlington National Cemetery Source:Getty

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1765961308267061368?s=20

4. Hochul sends National Guard to protect the subways in NYC

National guard and extra officers deployed to NYC Subways Source:Getty

https://nypost.com/2024/03/06/us-news/gov-hochul-to-deploy-1000-national-guardsman-state-cops-to-carry-out-bag-checks-in-nyc-subways/ Here in Indy, the Blue Line continues on 

5. Fill Up In The News

Coffee and newspaper Source:Getty

Jobs report. Jobs Report Today: U.S. Added 275,000 Jobs in February, Beating Expectations (wsj.com) 

Eli Lilly says FDA delays approval of Alzheimer’s drug in surprise move (msn.com) 

 

6. Joaquin Castro lying about Gaza

House Democrats Hold A News Conference On Border Negotiations Source:Getty

Joaquin Castro lying about Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry is all propaganda…but we already knew that – https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/how-gaza-health-ministry-fakes-casualty-numbers  

