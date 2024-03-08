Bitcoin is going up as CBDC is on the horizon, CASH MATTERS! CASH IS KING! (story #2)
1. Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama gave the GOP response to the SOTU.Source:Getty
Republican Sen. Katie Britt
2. Bitcoin’s exploding!Source:Getty
Bitcoin’s value has been going up! Tony believes in decentralized digital currency, but is vehemently opposed to Centralize Digital Currency aka CBDC.
3. Gold Star father heckles Biden during SOTU.Source:Getty
4. Hochul sends National Guard to protect the subways in NYCSource:Getty
https://nypost.com/2024/03/06/us-news/gov-hochul-to-deploy-1000-national-guardsman-state-cops-to-carry-out-bag-checks-in-nyc-subways/ Here in Indy, the Blue Line continues on.
5. Fill Up In The NewsSource:Getty
Jobs report. Jobs Report Today: U.S. Added 275,000 Jobs in February, Beating Expectations (wsj.com)
Eli Lilly says FDA delays approval of Alzheimer’s drug in surprise move (msn.com)
6. Joaquin Castro lying about GazaSource:Getty
Joaquin Castro lying about Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry is all propaganda…but we already knew that – https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/how-gaza-health-ministry-fakes-casualty-numbers