Biden is apologizing for saying “illegal” about Laken Riley’s murderer

Published on March 11, 2024

The President is not apologizing for the policy that led to the death of Laken Riley, he’s apologizing for calling the murderer illegal. (story 3)

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

 

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Rare things: Gun Shop Robbed

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Rare things: Gun Shop Robbed – https://fox59.com/news/report-indianapolis-gun-shop-burglarized/

2. Indiana moves forward on legislation preventing foreign owners of Hoosier land

Red 3D China Map (cut out) Source:Getty

Indiana moves forward on legislation preventing foreign owners of Hoosier land – https://www.ibj.com/articles/bill-limiting-land-buys-by-foreign-adversaries-goes-to-governor 

3. Biden is apologizing for saying “illegal” about Laken Riley’s murderer

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Biden is apologizing for saying “illegal” about Laken Riley’s murderer – https://twitter.com/theblaze/status/1766634058144944381

Listen:

4. Meatless Monday

Corn dogs isolated on white background, vector illustration Source:Getty

Two Hands Fresh Corndogs. twohandsus.com They have Kim Chee Fries!

Listen: 

5. Students wave your American flags

African american female student standing in front of american flag with school bag and notebook. Source:Getty

End Wokeness on X: “This is 17-year-old Cameron Blasek. He was told by East Central High School to remove the American flag from his truck. He held the line and did not comply. The next day, students flooded the school parking lot with cars and American flags. The school caved after the… https://t.co/iq3c3gByqD” / X (twitter.com)

