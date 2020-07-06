Washington Washington Football Team to Conduct a “Thorough Review” of Team Name

Cancel culture is on the verge of winning another battle in their growing effort to turn the United States into a progressive wonderland.

The Washington Washington Football Team said Friday they would conduct a “thorough review” of its name and consider possibly changing it due to progressive lunacy run amok.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Washington Football Team are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events.”

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the issue.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The reality is a bit less pro-liberal agenda, however. The team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington UNLESS the team changes its name.

That’s right; the decision on whether or not to change the team’s name is based on BUSINESS – not a change of heart resulting from calls for greater cultural sensitivity.

Speaking of business decisions, three minority owners of the Washington Washington Football Team are looking to sell their shares due to their different standpoints from majority owner Daniel Snyder, according to multiple reports.

Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Fred Smith, who own a combined 40 percent of the team, are “not happy being a partner” with Snyder and have hired an investment firm to search for potential buyers of their shares, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

The Chicks on the Right offer commentary on the battle to change the Washington Washington Football Team name to the “Pacific Northwest Progressive Pantywaists” in the clip below.

