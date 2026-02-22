Rondale Moore, Former Purdue Football Star, Dies at 25

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Rondale Moore, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Purdue University football star, was found dead in New Albany on Saturday.

The New Albany Police Department found Moore in the garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Moore was born in New Albany. He won a state basketball championship in 2016 at New Albany High School, and he won a state football title in 2017 after he transferred to Trinity High School in Louisville.

Moore was 25.