Trump Border Surge in Minnesota Is Ending, Homan Says

Homan denied that ICE made arrests in schools, churches, or hospitals.

Published on February 12, 2026

Border czar Tom Homan, immigration enforcement Operation Metro Surge, Minneapolis, February 2026
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Minneapolis, MN — Trump administration border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday that the two-month immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is ending, though a small federal presence will remain for a little longer.

Homan credited better cooperation from state and local officials for the drawdown, but he warned that far-left agitators could slow the full withdrawal.

He said Operation Metro Surge has led to more than 4,000 arrests and the recovery of over 3,300 unaccompanied migrant children, and cited recent arrests of immigrants with serious criminal records, including child sexual assault convictions.

Homan denied that ICE made arrests in schools, churches, or hospitals. He noted the only detentions at a church involved nine people, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who stormed a service in St. Paul on January 18.

At its peak, the surge brought more than 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol personnel to Minneapolis, up from about 150 before the operation began. Last week, about 700 officers had already been pulled back, leaving roughly 2,000 on the ground.

Homan said next week federal officers will return to their home stations, but immigration enforcement will continue. He added that any violent protest activity could delay further reductions, saying he will not leave officers at risk.

