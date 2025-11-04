Listen Live
Illinois Man Gets 9 Years in Prison for Robbery and Police Chase

Published on November 3, 2025

Troy Bradford
Source: Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County judge has sentenced an Illinois man to nine years in prison Monday for his role in a chase that followed a robbery.

The Johnson County Prosecutors Office says 34-year-old Troy Bradford fled a Target store robbery in Indianapolis and drove onto Southport Road, leading officers on a chase into Franklin. He refused to stop, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Officers say the chase ended when he crashed his U-Haul truck at US-31 and Jefferson Street. He then tried to enter multiple vehicles before police captured him.

“We are pleased with this tough sentence handed down by Judge Roesenor against this dangerous Illinois criminal who tried to steal from our citizens,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “He’s going away for nearly a decade for his outrageous criminal behavior.”

Bradford faces several criminal charges and a misdemeanor, including:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 5 Felony)
  • Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony)
  • Attempted Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)
