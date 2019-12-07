Justin Timberlake Holding Hands Pic Prompts Apology

(Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife and family after he was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright late last month.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Timberlake, addressed the incident, saying: “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he continued. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The performer went on to apologize to his family and wife of seven years for his actions.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

