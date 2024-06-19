NATIONWIDE–Today is Juneteenth. Wednesday’s observance is the third time millions of Americans are getting a paid day off as the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
The name of the holiday is a combination of June and 19th.
President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved African Americans when he issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1st, 1863 and it became law later that year through the 13th Amendment. But slavery didn’t effectively end until June 19th, 1865 when Major General Gorden Granger and 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and proclaimed that more than 250-thousand enslaved Black people in Texas were free.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night