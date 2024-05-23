Noblesville KFC Catches Fire, No One Injured

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Fire Department posted on X Thursday that a fire had broken out at a Kentucky Fried Chicken on 400 Sheridan Road.
The fire took place early on Thursday morning, while the KFC was closed. The building was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. The NFD were notified of the fire when someone called to report heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.
No one was injured in the response. The NFD is investigating what may have caused the fire.
It is unknown when the KFC will re-open.
-
Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark
-
Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college
-
Kroger Offering Discount for 'Senior Shoppers' Wednesday
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse
-
Joe Hogsett has found his guy