Indiana Fever Still Winless as Caitlin Clark Scores 21 Points

Clark says The Fever have been struggling to get offensive rebounds, avoid turnovers.

Published on May 23, 2024

WNBA: MAY 22 Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SEATTLE — The Indiana Fever are still trying to get their first win. Jewell Loyd from the Storm was unstoppable, scoring up 32 points to lead her team. Sami Whitcomb scored 10 points in the critical fourth quarter to help the Storm edge out the Fever 85-83.

“We have to find little wins that will get us that win in the end,” said Fever Head Coach Christie Sides. “Our players keep showing up, and they keep coming back, and the world keeps telling them that they should be winning games right now, and they’re young. We are the youngest and most inexperienced team in the league.”

The last minute of the game was full of drama, with several controversial calls and multiple reviews by the officials. Clark’s two free throws brought the Fever within one point, making it 84-83.

“The jump call was interesting in front of our bench,” said Clark. “I think you just have to make a call one way or another, so then we have to waste our challenge trying to get the ball because you don’t know if you’ll get the jump ball. I thought that was interesting. Credit to the refs for keeping that all straight.”

Clark says The Fever have been struggling to get offensive rebounds, avoid turnovers, and quickly get back on defense.

“It’s hard when two players combine on 54 points on really good shooting,” she said.

The sellout crowd 18,343 in Seattle was mostly decked out in the Storm’s green and gold, but there were also plenty of Indiana and Iowa No. 22 jerseys supporting rookie Caitlin Clark, who scored 21 points.

The Fever’s road trip continues on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

