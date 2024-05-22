Listen Live
Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper

Published on May 22, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —A passenger in the stolen vehicle that hit and killed an Indiana state trooper in June 2023 has reached a plea agreement.

The judge accepted the deal for Demareon Curry, 19, on Tuesday.

Curry, from Missouri, was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that fatally hit Trooper Aaron Smith on June 29, 2023, following a pursuit through Hendricks County.

The car’s driver, Eddie Jones, also from Missouri, still faces charges including murder. Investigators previously reported that he intentionally hit Smith with the stolen SUV.

Online jail records show Curry faces charges of resisting law enforcement. A sentencing hearing for Curry was set for June.

Prosecutors still seek life without parole for Jones. A trial is slated for October 15.

